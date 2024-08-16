Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $25.86 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $25.86 or 0.00043703 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $706.17 million and approximately $16.59 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 27,310,798 coins and its circulating supply is 27,305,646 coins. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX is a blockchain platform designed to provide scalability and secure decentralized applications. It is powered by adaptive state sharding, secure proof of stake, and a dedicated virtual machine that enables developers to build applications in a variety of languages. The platform has a network structure which includes a metachain, shards, and nodes and three distinct roles: Validator, Observer, and Fisherman. eGold (EGLD) is the native token of the MultiversX blockchain, used to pay for services on the network and as collateral for validators. MultiversX was founded in 2017 by Lucian Todea, Beniamin and Lucian Mincu and is supported by the Elrond Network. It conducted a successful private investment round and an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in 2019 and launched its mainnet in 2020, where it changed its cryptocurrency from ERD to EGLD.”

