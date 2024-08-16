Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Up 58.4% in July

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,060,000 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the July 15th total of 15,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.72. 3,323,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,265. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

