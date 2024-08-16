Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.65. 480,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,435,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

Enbridge Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

