Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Trading Down 0.4%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Endesa Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.

About Endesa

(Get Free Report)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.