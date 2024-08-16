ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 20th

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, August 20th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 19th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

NDRA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 23,720,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,370,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.82. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on ENDRA Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.