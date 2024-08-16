Enegra (EGX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $243,252.91 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion and approximately $243,252.91 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $200.79 or 0.00337185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.65038253 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $206,710.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

