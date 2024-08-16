Energi Market Capitalization Tops $5.80 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $624,685.35 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00034513 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,871,832 coins and its circulating supply is 79,870,903 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

