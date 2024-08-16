Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) CEO Acquires $313,600.00 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.43%.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

