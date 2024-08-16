Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.52, but opened at $22.44. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 1,506 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELVN. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $85,408.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,089,936 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,636.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,282.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 3,099 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $85,408.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,936 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,636.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,668 shares of company stock worth $3,057,633 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

