Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Short Interest Down 15.6% in July

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

ESGRP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. 407,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. Enstar Group has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $26.12.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

