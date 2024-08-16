Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.17, Zacks reports. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 660.96% and a negative return on equity of 598.21%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

ENSC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 61,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,123. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.85.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

