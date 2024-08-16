Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.17, Zacks reports. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 660.96% and a negative return on equity of 598.21%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.
Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance
ENSC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 61,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,123. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.85.
About Ensysce Biosciences
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ensysce Biosciences
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.