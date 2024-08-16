Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,040. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

