Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.13.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $293.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Equifax has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $298.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,238 shares of company stock worth $3,492,928. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

