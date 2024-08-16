Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

ASM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 target price (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 52,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,616. The company has a market cap of $127.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASM. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.