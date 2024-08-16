Ethena USDe (USDE) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC on exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $42.08 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,171,298,540 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,171,298,540.1422977. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99925673 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $88,781,400.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

