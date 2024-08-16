ether.fi Price Tops $1.37 (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. ether.fi has a total market cap of $157.30 million and $55.71 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ether.fi token can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ether.fi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi launched on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.43190636 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $77,576,740.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ether.fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ether.fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ether.fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ether.fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.