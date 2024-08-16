Euler Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.78 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Euler has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Euler has a total market capitalization of $86.78 million and approximately $850,479.33 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can currently be bought for about $5.21 or 0.00008798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler launched on December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

