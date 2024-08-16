Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share.

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,285. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.28. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Friday.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

