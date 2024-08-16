Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 220,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 577,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

EOLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $898.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.92.

In other news, Director Vikram Malik sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,194,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 155,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $2,006,191.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 533,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,869.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

