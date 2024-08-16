Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Evotec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evotec from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVO. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Evotec by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Evotec in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.
Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.
