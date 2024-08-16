Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Evotec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evotec from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Evotec alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Evotec

Evotec Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

Shares of Evotec stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 62,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,671. Evotec has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVO. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Evotec by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Evotec in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.