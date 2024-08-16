Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Trading Up 3.8%

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 5,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 110,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Evotec in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Evotec by 140.5% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 67,156 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

