Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EIF. CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.28.

Shares of EIF opened at C$48.05 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$42.05 and a 52 week high of C$50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

