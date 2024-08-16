Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after buying an additional 2,676,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.06. 2,819,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,174,455. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.23. The company has a market capitalization of $465.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

