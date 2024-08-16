Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.6% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,165,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.23. The firm has a market cap of $466.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

