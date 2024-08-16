F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.27

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 230275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.70 price objective on F3 Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.38.

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

