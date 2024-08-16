Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $240.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FN

Fabrinet Trading Up 5.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

FN opened at $230.42 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $266.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.