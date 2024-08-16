FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Lifted to “Hold” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $432.27.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $408.75 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.50 and its 200-day moving average is $435.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,117,216. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,874,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $6,756,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

