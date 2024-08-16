Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in July

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Faraday Copper Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPKF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 48,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,851. Faraday Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.
Faraday Copper Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Copper
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Stock Average Calculator
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.