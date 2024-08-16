Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in July

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Faraday Copper Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPKF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 48,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,851. Faraday Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

Faraday Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.