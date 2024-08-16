Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.49

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.49 and last traded at C$7.59, with a volume of 1001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.16.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$212.28 million, a P/E ratio of 149.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$34.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.19 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.2027231 earnings per share for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

