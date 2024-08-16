Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 379,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 8.9% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $17,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.