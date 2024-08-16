Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

FBND traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,478. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

