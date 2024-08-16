Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,447,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 62,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,574,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,588. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $171.72. The stock has a market cap of $396.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.13.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $19,703,643 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.