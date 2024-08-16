Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned 0.37% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAPR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 35.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $536,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 128.3% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.3 %

IAPR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $27.54. 4,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $217.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

