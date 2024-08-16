Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 118,627 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 433,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 223,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

