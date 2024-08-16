Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3,207.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 911,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 884,218 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 318.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 436,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after buying an additional 332,116 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,296.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 260,572 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 253.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 357,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 256,445 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 241,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAUG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. 262,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $741 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

