Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,382 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 454.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after buying an additional 85,573 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 130.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total value of $3,675,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,428,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total transaction of $3,675,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,707.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,505 shares of company stock worth $29,218,061. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of COIN stock traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.31. 6,216,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,017,145. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.84.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.