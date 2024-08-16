Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $435,000 in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 431,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 496,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,499. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

