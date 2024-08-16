Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New $15.08 Million Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 403,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,212,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 70,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.93. 396,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

