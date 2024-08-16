Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New $7.27 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.17. 2,569,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.