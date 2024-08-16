Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,308,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,813,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,890,000 after acquiring an additional 558,803 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,022,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,077,000 after purchasing an additional 432,431 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,952,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 127,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYBB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $390.03 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

