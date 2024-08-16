Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,551,000 after buying an additional 84,941 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,703,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,521,000 after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $171,943,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $106,936,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.96. 562,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,474. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $146.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

