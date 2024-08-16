Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140,231.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after purchasing an additional 62,786 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,618,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 77,838 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $183.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,109. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.26. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $185.49.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

