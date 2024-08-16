Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 26,205 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 291,842 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 131,343 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,931,000. Addis & Hill Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.95. 37,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $45.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

