Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,214 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,781 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,562,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.49. 833,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,511. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

