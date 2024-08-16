Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $718,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,946,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,188,141. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

