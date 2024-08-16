Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYG. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.02. 3,542,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,296,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

