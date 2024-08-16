Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.7% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,704,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228,174. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $232.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.68.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.