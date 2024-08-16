Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $1,675,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vistra by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vistra by 633.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VST traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.35. 4,527,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,917. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.84.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

