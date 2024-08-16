Financial Review: Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) vs. NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB)

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -103.75% Silver Bull Resources N/A -12.04% -10.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NioCorp Developments and Silver Bull Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 367.03%. Given NioCorp Developments’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Silver Bull Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$40.08 million ($0.37) -4.92 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$1.25 million ($0.01) -9.50

Silver Bull Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NioCorp Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NioCorp Developments beats Silver Bull Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

