Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.62. 4,526,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,862. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.